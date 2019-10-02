100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 2, 1919
Destitute Corpus Christi, Texas, has written to Mayor J.L. Vaughan asking assistance from Pendleton. The gulf city was recently devastated by a tidal wave and thousands are in dire need, the appeal says. One thousand are dead and 5,000 destitute, according to Clark Pease, chairman of the finance relief committee. Seventy-five percent of the business men are bankrupt a a result of their places of business being totally destroyed. Losses of at least $20,000,000 are known to have been borne in the damage. Financial assistance is asked and Mr. Pease, author of the letter, is the man to whom contributions are to be sent.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 2, 1969
The U.S. Coast Guard and Umatilla County sheriff’s deputies continued their search today by boat for two men missing from a houseboat that overturned and sank in the Columbia River Monday. Two little girls floated to safety. Their mother died in the accident. The girls’ father is one of the missing men. Missing are James Turk, 51, and Herbert Ramsay, 63, both of Power City, a community south of Umatilla on Highway 32. Mrs. James Turk, 28, was found Monday night on the Washington shore several miles below McNary Dam. The girls, Melissa, 5, and Leanna, 7, are recovering from exposure and shock in a Umatilla hospital.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 2, 1994
Brigit Farley’s roots are in Eastern Oregon, but she also knows her way around Eastern Europe and Russia. And although she earned a Ph.D. in East European and Russian history from Indiana University at Bloomington, academia didn’t keep her far from Eastern Oregon for long. Last year, she came back home to Pendleton. Farley this year enters her second year as a member of the Blue Mountain Community College faculty. She teaches American history, French language and Russian culture and civilization. The 37-year-old professor says she always liked Pendleton, which she describes as a sane place to live, far from urban irritations.
