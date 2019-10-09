100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 9, 1919
Hamley & Co. started excavation today for a one story brick building, 30 by 25 feet, which will be an addition to its present workshop and will be located in the rear of the room recently vacated by the American Express Co. The additional 750 square feet of floor space will be occupied by more facilities for the rapidly increasing business of the company. Partitions between the two rooms in the building west of the present store have been removed and a portion of these rooms will be used for offices. The partitions in the present store will be moved forward to enlarge still further the workshop and new display space and shipping quarters will be evolved out of the additional space from the recently vacated rooms.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 9, 1969
Jim Casterline told students they didn’t have any business running schools. That’s when his audience came alive. Casterline, 23, graduate student at Southern Oregon College, spoke last night as part of the “Student Unrest” program sponsored by the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, bringing to Pendleton spokesmen for various groups involved in student uprisings. Heavy-set and quiet spoken, Casterlie began his talk referring to the fallacies of the radicals with their “harmless verbalizing.” “They preach non-violence,” he said, “but use violence to get their way We (the new right) don’t make the news as much as the radicals because we don’t present a long list of non-negotiable ideas or take over buildings.” The “new right” tends toward the conservative viewpoint, the “new left” toward the radical, he said.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 9, 1994
In his mind Stan Carnine of Condon replays pictures of his 12-year-old son’s face when he discovered him bloody and frightened, wrestling a 200-pound charging buck to save his life. Travis Carnine, on his first hunt, went head-on Sunday with a wounded buck that later turned on his father, goring him also. The freak hunting accident is a harsh lesson about wounded animals and the damage they can cause. The father and son bear the bandages and stitches of the accident, and they walk with some pain. Travis’ legs are covered with bruises, and he has eight stitches in his chest where the buck’s antler pierced him. On his upper right thigh stitches hold together the five-inch gouge left by the angry deer. Stan also was gored, the buck’s antler going through his left calf.
