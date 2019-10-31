100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 31, 1919
The open season for gates, lawn mowers, porch swings and Fords is on. “Tonight’s the night,” chuckle small boys (and girls, too) who for weeks have been plotting the depredations tolerated only on Hallowe’en. There will be ghosts and hob-goblins a-plenty, besides those playful imps who need no disguise other than a mask when scurrying about with malice aforethought.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 31, 1969
President Wallace McCrae of Blue Mountain Community College announced that the college had received permission from the Federal Communications Commission to construct an educational FM radio station on campus. Students in the BMCC broadcasting program will operate the station. The station will be low power so it will not cover much area outside Pendleton, said instructor Blaine Hanks.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 31, 1994
Juan Sanchez beat defending champion Ryan Douglas of Bend in the final quarter mile to win the boys’ race and lead the Hermiston Bulldogs to their first District 7-4A high school cross-country championship Oct. 28. Hermiston’s Aaron Lindler was third and Chad Hagemann fourth. A year ago, the Bulldogs finished second at the district meet and sixth at the state meet. Hermiston has to be figured a challenger for No. 1-ranked South Eugene when they take the course at the state championship in Eugene Saturday.
