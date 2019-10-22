100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 22, 1919
Excellent response to the call for Pendleton representatives at the dedication of Memorial Hall in Weston Thursday is being met by D. Nelson, who has charge of the trip. The highway is paved nearly to Athena and has been put in good shape between Athena and Weston by the Warren Construction Co. Several autos are promised for the jaunt and a large representation is looked for. Speeches by M. L. Watts, president of the Umatilla County Pioneers’ Association, and Harold J. Warner, president of Pendleton Post of the American Legion, feature the program. There are also musical numbers and a picture show to be given in the new hall.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 22, 1969
Effective Nov. 1, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Heard of Pilot Rock will take over as publishers of the Heppner Gazette-Times, it is announced by Mrs. Wes Sherman, owner. For the past four months, Mrs. Sherman has carried on as publisher and editor, following the unexpected death June 22 of her husband in Washington, D.C. Mr. and Mrs. Heard for the past four years have published the Pilot Rock News. They have sold their interests there to Mr. and Mrs. Ken Howell of South Dakota. Mrs. Sherman is retaining ownership of the Gazette-Times buildings.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 22, 1994
In recognition of Boss’s Day, Kerry Karlson has been named 1994 Boss of the Year by the Greater Hermiston Chamber of Commerce. He was nominated by all 20 of his employees at N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc., which he has owned and operated since 1986. Karlson received a bottle of the chamber’s special wine, balloons, a “Boss of the Year” certificate and lunch for two at any area restaurant. Among those nominated was Al Donnelly, East Oregonian advertising manager.
