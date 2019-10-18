100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 18, 1919
W.W. Rogers, Hermiston farmer, yesterday received a patent for his invention of a portable scales for farm trucks and wagons. Mr. Rogers says there is nothing on the market similar to his invention. His plans for the manufacture of the scales are as yet indefinite but he thinks they can be placed on sale for $45 or $50, and may have them manufactured in the east. Noteworthy features of the scales, as outlined by Mr. Rogers, are that the scales can be handled by one man and can be taken to any part of a field to weigh a load while on the truck or wagon. The weight of the scales is 110 pounds, and they will weigh any load under 10,000 pounds.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 18, 1969
“My life will be ruined.” “I’ll die if I don’t get my Metrecal,” “It eventually will kill the market.” Thus were the gloomy reactions in Pendleton today to Secretary of Welfare Robert H. Finch’s order that all foods and drinks containing cyclamate be removed from grocery shelves by early next year. A woman who averages four bottles a day of Diet Pepsi found some solace, however, in Finch’s exception that obese people would be able to obtain the banned drinks by prescription. Another man wasn’t disturbed by Finch’s announcement. “I always thought Diet Pepsi tasted like coal tar anyway.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 18, 1994
David C. Cox, convicted last week of the aggravated murder and rape of a 14-year-old runaway, was sentenced to life in prison today. Umatilla County Circuit Court Judge Jack Olsen sentenced Cox to life in prison for the murder of Naomi Marie McMahill. Cox will be eligible for parole in 20 years. Cox, 52, did not offer any statement when Olsen asked him if he would like to comment to the court. Attorney Dennis Hachler of Pendleton, who represents Cox, said an appeal will be filed. Initially after his arrest, Cox said he knew nothing of the murder. However, two days later he changed his story, saying his then-wife, Pat Ehlers, murdered the girl as part of a cult religion.
