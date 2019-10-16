100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 16, 1919
Was it a mouse that caused a piece of paper to move so mysteriously on the floor? This question puzzled the pupils in one of of Pendleton’s public schools yesterday afternoon. Finally one of the pupils, braver than the rest, investigated and discovered that the paper was being used by Francis Grenlich as a signal. The boy had been accidentally locked in a hallway and slipped the paper beneath the door in order to attract attention.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 16, 1969
Robert Stewart, 25, Portland, was brought to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner Saturday afternoon with a self-inflicted bullet wound. He told the attending physician he was sliding out the back end of a pickup when the pistol strapped to his leg discharged, hitting him in the ear on the opposite side. The bullet went through the ear and grazed the skin behind the ear. He was an outpatient. The accident happened on the rims at Maloory, about 35 miles south of Heppner.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 16, 1994
He didn’t know it at the time, but Tommy Moore was washed up as a yo-yo champion at age 10. That was in 1951, when Moore won the Baker City championship and went to the state championship. He tied for fourth. But crazes come and go, and 1951 was the last year Oregon ever had a state Duncan yo-yo tournament. Moore, now of Portland, didn’t pick up a yo-yo, except to entertain at a college fraternity, for many years. He went on to become a stockbroker. Then four years ago someone gave Moore a yo-yo as a gift. He was 10 all over again, and now he teaches “Yo-Yo 101” to students and adults willing to learn the craft.
