100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 5-6, 1919
The accidental discharge of a gun caused the death of Mrs. Gilman Folsom yesterday when the entire charge from the weapon entered Mrs. Folsom’s breast as she leaned against a machine in which the gun was lying. Allen Folsom, nephew of Mrs. Folsom, Lloyd McRae of this city and Lloyd Flint of Worcester, Massachusetts, were in the front seat of the car when they stopped in front of the Folsom ranch near Pendleton. Mrs. Folsom came to the car and after urging the boys to stay for dinner, opened the door in the rear of the car where the gun, with the pheasants the boys shot that morning, was lying. The fatal shot occurred immediately and it is thought that in some way a slight jar caused the release of the safety on the gun. Mrs. Folsom was rushed to St. Anthony’s hospital but an operation made in an attempt to save her life proved futile.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 5-6, 1969
Mike Hamilton, 26, of Portland, was kidnapped near Pendleton Saturday and forced to drive 700 miles to Reno by a man who couldn’t stop laughing. Hamilton told police in Reno he was going hunting when he stopped to pick up a man beside an evidently disabled car. He said the man showed a gun and got in. “He told me to drive to Reno and then he started to laugh,” Hamilton said. He said the man was still laughing when he got out in Reno and walked away.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 5-6, 1994
Lyle Phelps, longtime baseball coach at Pendleton High School, died this morning at his home. Phelps, 58, had been battling cancer for several years. At the time of his death, Phelps was the most successful high school coach in the state with 12 consecutive state playoff appearances. Phelps led the Pendleton Bucks to state championship games in 1985 and 1992. Phelps, who graduated from PHS in 1953, pitched a perfect game for the Bucks. He coached Little League and Babe Ruth, then coached freshman baseball for 18 years before he became head coach for the Bucks in 1976. He also coached Pendleton American Legion baseball for the last 21 years.
