100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 25, 1919
The Pendleton girls’ high school basketball teams are practicing hard in preparation for some interclass games to be played soon. In the November 7 game the line up will be: Junior Fresh team — centers, May Fan Varpillet and Mary Clark; forwards, Geraldine Morrison and Lida McDonald; guards, Marjorie MacMonies and Alberta MacMonies. The Senior Sophomore line up consists of centers, Mildred Rodgers and Erva Dale; guards, Mildred Bowman and Flossie Penland; forwards, Esther Jenkins and Vashti Hoskins. As both teams contain some expert basket shooters the game promises to be close.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 25, 1969
Initial production from the first plant to locate in the Port of Morrow industrial park is under way at the I. M. Docken Corporation’s alfalfa cubing mill, a $500,000 facility on ten acres of waterfront land a mile northeast of Boardman. Major work ahead is the construction of the underground conveyor belt from the mill to the waterfront. Much of the plant’s output will be shipped via barge, according to company officials. Docken says his firm has long-term contracts with Japanese, Korean and Hawaiian firms to supply them a total of 6,000 tons of high protein cubes per month. Principle ingredients of the cubes are alfalfa and grain to produce a fortified feed for cattle, horses and sheep.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 25, 1994
About 40 people gathered for the Current Literature Club’s centennial program and social Friday in the Vert Auditorium. Current Literature started off as the Tourist Club, a group of armchair travelers who first covered foreign countries and then turned to literature. The club as it is known today organized in 1894, founded by Miss Margaret Guyer. The club met weekly at members’ homes, some arriving on horseback. “Life Without Literature Is Death” provided the club motto. The group was dedicated to learning, friendship, worthy living and service. Among community projects, club members helped establish the Umatilla County Library and worked as Red Cross volunteers. Today the club still pursues education, but the group is primarily social.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.