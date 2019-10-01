100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 1, 1919
One week ago Saturday night, when hundreds were endeavoring by any hook or crook to get into Happy Canyon, two women from North Powder came up to C.K. Cranston, secretary of the Happy Canyon Company, at the gate and said they had lost their 2 reserved seat tickets. One thought she remembered the number of the seats, and, inasmuch as she looked honest to Mr. Cranston, he took a chance and passed them in, giving them the seats they thought were theirs. In this morning’s mail came a letter from North Powder enclosing the two pasteboards and a note of thanks for the favor. The tickets had been found at home upon the return of the women. “That’s real honesty for you,” Mr. Cranston said.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 1, 1969
Life returned to normal in Imbler today after a hectic Monday when residents fled the town because a fire threatened to explode 18 tons of ammonium nitrate in the Royes Grass Seed Co. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 damage to the company’s storage building, but the chemicals did not explode. When the fire began in early afternoon, Mayor Charles Richmond used a bullhorn to tell residents to leave the community. A bus took children from the community’s only school, but many residents did not leave as advised. Al Long, an employee of the seed company, was injured while helping remove the ammonium nitrate and was hospitalized in La Grande. Officials said there was enough oxygen in the building to allow the chemicals to burn instead of exploding.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Oct. 1, 1994
After 43 years with the same fire chief it was time for a change at the Irrigon Rural Fire Department. And change it did with the hiring of the department’s first female chief. Brenda Newport has been filling long-time Chief Don Adams’ turnouts for about a month now. But after 46 years with the fire department it isn’t easy for Adams to curb the impulse to jump up at the first sound of the fire alarm. “The kids always laugh about how his feet move even when he’s taking a nap because he’s always ready for a fire,” said Adams’ wife Ruth.
