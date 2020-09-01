100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 1, 1920
Exclusive control of photography within the Round-Up arena will be retained this year by the Round-Up board, it was decided at the special meeting last night. Two experienced camera men have been contracted to make all pictures in the arena and no concessions for photography will be allowed anyone else. Facilities have been secured which will permit the manufacture of thousands of postcards over night after each day’s show. These cards will be ready early the following morning and will be sold to all legitimate news stands and dealers in town, so that all will be treated alike. Complaint has been made in the past that the number of camera men in the arena has interfered with the show. Local dealers established in business have also suffered from a lack of pictures at the hands of curbstone brokers who have cornered the supply. In some instances old pictures have been sold to the public by dealers who have come here for the three days with the sole purpose of making money.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 1, 1970
The mother of a Hermiston soldier missing in Vietnam since Nov. 4 said that she and her husband, Cecil Ware, did not see their son in the Monday evening television newscast showing approximately 75 men out of an estimated 1,500 prisoners of the North Vietnamese. Spc. 5 John A. Ware, 21, was a crew chief on a helicopter when he was reported missing. The parents are hopeful that he may be a prisoner of war and not lost in action. Mrs. Ware said she was grateful for the newscast. “It is a great breakthrough in communications with the North Vietnamese,” she said. Other relatives of missing soldiers across the nation contended the pictures of the healthy-looking men have been faked to leave the impression that Hanoi treats prisoners well. The film was handed to Rep. Roger Zion, R-Ind., by North Vietnamese in Paris last week.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 1, 1995
After preparing the last two Wednesdays for an onslaught of tourists expected from the Columbia River cruise ship the Queen of the West, which was supposed to dock at Hat Rock to allow passengers to board buses carrying them into Pendleton, local merchants at last glimpsed some visitors Wednesday. Problems with the new boat’s hydraulics delayed its christening until last Saturday, when it departed Portland on its maiden voyage two weeks after it was supposed to have begun cruising. Engine problems contributed to the Queen of the West’s late arrival Wednesday morning at Sacajawea State Park near Pasco but the travelers ate lunch and were entertained by the Nicht-Yow-Way Dancers at Happy Canyon, and had time to make short visits at various attractions. Once the glitches are worked out, the boat is expected to dock weekly at Hat Rock until December and could bring as many as 20,000-30,000 visitors through Pendleton annually.
