100 years ago in the East Oregonian
Mail orders for the Round-Up are heavier this year than last, says George Baer, director who is in charge of the seat sale. Mr. Baer states that each day sees more orders arriving.
It is probable that the Chamber of Commerce party from Spokane will be days as was originally planned. Another delegation expected is that made up of 125 Portland business men, aboard the 1925 special. They have announced their intention to be here both for one day’s show and for Happy Canyon.
James Sturgis and Roy W. Ritne are in charge of the plans for welcoming the George Palmer Putnam party from New York. The party will be met at Huntington with a special car, and will be entertained here during their pre-Round-Up visit.
Round-Up beer drinkers may have to go easy on their favorite beer if they are going to have anything to drink when Round-Up is over.
The so-called bottle bill, which goes into effect Oct. 1, is creating some problems for local beer distributors. Marion County Circuit Court Judge Val Sloper found the bottle bill constitutional in a decision handed down Friday in Salem.
“We can only sell glass bottles and cans without flip-top lids. Plus there will be a 5-cent deposit on all cans and a 2-cent deposit on glass bottles that can be used by all the breweries,” said Pete Hodgen, local-distributor for Budweiser and Lucky Lager.
Princess Diana’s driver had a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit, a French judicial source said today, while Buckingham Palace prepared for a funeral befitting the princess’s status as the mother of Britain’s future king.
In another development, a source close to the investigation said the car was going about 120 miles an hour through the Seine River tunnel, where it crashed. The speed limit is 30 mph.
The speedometer was frozen in that position by the crash, the police source said.
