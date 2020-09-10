100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 10, 1920
Two complete moonshine stills, 60 gallons of mash and a gallon of “mountain dew” which had not yet cooled, were taken at 11 o’clock this morning in a raid on Roy Sams’ place on Dry creek, about eight miles from Weston. Early this afternoon Sams was tried before Justice B. B. Richards at Athena and fined $250. One of the stills was in operation when Sheriff Jinks Taylor and three deputies walked in on the outfit. About a gallon of whisky had been distilled at the time. The 60 gallons of mash were destroyed and the paraphernalia brought to the county jail in Pendleton this afternoon. The raid was made as a complete surprise to the operators and a complete clean-up of the plant resulted. It is considered one of the largest hauls made in the liquor line in several months and the largest made by Sheriff Taylor since taking office.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 10, 1970
Umatilla and Morrow counties are noted for their broad versatility in farm crop production, and the door is being opened this year on a large scale for a new crop — dry beans of the red and pinto variety. Eight growers in the region have started cutting operations on more than 2,000 acres of the new crop. Glenn Campbell, Butter Creek area wheat farmer, harvested 2,200 acres of wheat and barley and is raising 480 acres of dry beans. Plagued by declining wheat prices and increasing farm costs Campbell, like many other wheat farmers, is searching for means of increasing per acre income at a profit. His dry bean crop, like other growers in the area, is a lush one. The hazards at this stage of the game are rain and high winds. Campbell decided to go for a large acreage on his first try at a row crop. Large wheat farmers generally think big, and this was the case on Campbell’s ranch.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 10, 1995
For more than 100 years the Pendleton Elks Lodge has been all male but that exclusivity may be coming to an end. Members voted Thursday evening to allow women into the fraternal club, part of a national network that numbers 2,300 lodges. The 1,100-member Pendleton lodge is just one of many across the country holding votes on whether to allow women through the clubhouse door. A national convention of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in New Orleans voted to drop the word “male” from the membership qualifications, and local lodges are being asked to ratify the change in the national constitution. A majority of Elks Lodge members in Milton-Freewater and Walla Walla voted to allow women in their clubs but Hermiston Elks gave a thumbs down to that idea.
