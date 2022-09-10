Because of the clear weather not only in Eastern Oregon and Washington but in the coastal region as well there is now an unusual opportunity to get a good view of the snow clad mountains of the Cascades from the summit of Cabbage Hill.
Last evening the sun was below the horizon at 6:25. Shortly before that time three peaks to the west and northwest gradually became visible to the naked eye. After supper the peaks stood out in bolder outline and were plainly visible for an hour.
The three peaks are Mt. Rainier, Mt. Adams and Mt. Hood, if calculations made by Lee Shannon, roadmaster are correct.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
A plea of guilty to an amended charge of second degree murder has been entered in Walla Walla County Superior Court in connection with the death of an elderly Milton-Freewater woman cab driver.
James Lawrence Kleinschmidt, 29, originally charged with first degree murder, made the guilty plea in Judge John Tuttle’s court. Kleinschmidt is accused of the July 21 strangulation slaying of Isabelle M. Russell, 75, whose body was found in her cab near a College Place cemetery. Kleinschmidt will be held in the county jail pending completion of the report and sentencing.
A term of 20 years to life is possible for a second degree murder charge.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Richard Cunnningham is devoted to Elvis Presley. His apartment is filled with Elvis memorabilia. There are watches, key chains, glasses, records, even a clock with swiveling hips.
The Pendleton resident has Elvis dolls and Elvis shirts. He has Elvis posters and Elvis postage stamps. He is so dedicated to the late singer that he has adopted Presley’s favorite charity. United Cerebral Palsy of the Mid-South (UCP), headquartered in Memphis, benefits every year as Cunnigham holds an auction raising funds for the non-profit organization.
Needless to say, the charity is thankful. Gratitude for all of Cunningham’s work was repaid last month when he was jetted off to Memphis to visit during the 30th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s death.
Cunningham was a little nervous and very excited as he left for Memphis. Once there, however, his nerves were put to rest as everyone worked to show him a wonderful time on his trip.
