100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 12, 1920
A feature of the East Oregonian Round-Up editions that will appeal to many this year will be a series of industrial stories of Pendleton and Umatilla county by Richard L. Rowe, an industrial writer of note. Mr. Rowe has made industrial surveys of Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Montreal, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Spokane and other American and Canadian cities and during the summer spent several weeks in Pendleton in the service of the East Oregonian. These stories by Mr. Rowe will be in addition to many other stories of interest relating to the west both new and old. As usual the Round-Up editions will be worth mailing to friends at a distance as a souvenir of the show and the town. The price this year for the three editions will be 30 cents mailed to any point.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 12, 1970
They were different in size and disposition but no one can doubt the greatness of the two bucking horses elected to the Round-Up Hall of Fame this year. Five Minutes Til Midnight, “the toughest horse in the McCarty and Elliott string,” was a little black horse, about 1,175 pounds, with a blaze on his face and three white stockings. “He was quick as a cat,” recalled E. N. “Pink” Boylen, who was involved with the Round-Up when Five Minutes Til Midnight was bucking. “He was shifty and smart and he was always thinking.” Roosevelt Trophy was a big horse, 1,500 pounds, a dapple grey. He was so large in his girth that the Round-Up had to provide an extra large cinch and latigo to go around him. “He might buck today and he might not, but if he took a notion to buck nobody could stay on,” said Boylen. “He was the only one who ever bucked off Pete Knight.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 12, 1995
Less than a week before school starts, Pendleton High School, that once proud building on the hill, sits in pieces. Construction work on the 1950s-era building has torn it in two, with vestiges of the old remaining alongside the yet-to-be-completed new. Teachers and administrators sometimes refer to it as a “war zone” but all are betting students and classes will peacefully coexist within the crowded rooms that remain. “It’ll be a little tough. We’ll all have to share a little discomfort for a while,” said PHS art teacher Dave Remington. “But the benefits we reap will be magnificent.” The $18.9 million expansion and remodel approved by Pendleton voters in May 1994 holds out the promise of a modernized building that makes room for ninth grade students by September 1996, updated classrooms that can better accommodate new technology and a whole variety of specialized areas, including a parenting classroom complete with outdoor playground.
