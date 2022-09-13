100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Governor Ben W. Olcott will be in Pendleton to see the Round-Up this year, according to a letter which Henry W. Collins has received from the governor. The invitation of the Round-Up association to the chief executive of the state to be its guest during the show has been accepted with pleasure, according to the letter.

