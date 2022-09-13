Governor Ben W. Olcott will be in Pendleton to see the Round-Up this year, according to a letter which Henry W. Collins has received from the governor. The invitation of the Round-Up association to the chief executive of the state to be its guest during the show has been accepted with pleasure, according to the letter.
Governor Olcott is a dyed-in-the-wool Round-Up fan, and he has been a regular visitor for several years. He usually rides in the parade and enjoys every minute of the big show.
Sam A. Kozer, secretary of state, has not definitely decided whether he will be able to attend this year, but in a letter received today he expresses the hope that he will be able to come.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Dr. E.I. Silk remembers the days of the straitjackets and confinement of patients who likely never would leave the hospital for the remainder of their lives.
Of the 35 years he’s been at Eastern Oregon Hospital and Training Center, the last 12 of which he has been superintendent, he’d prefer to reflect on more recent times. Or, better yet, to talk of what’s being done now and what he envisions.
Those days of straitjackets and long confinements bear almost no resemblance to the present hospital scene. New drugs, public enlightenment, acquisition of new knowledge by those in the mental health field and a myriad of other findings have brought about the changes.
And the outlook continues to be bright.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
The sewage ponds here seem an unlikely place for art and science to meet, but engineers dealing with the city’s waste water problems say accommodating short-term growth while complying with environmental standards will be more of a juggling act than a lab experiment.
According to an agreement with the Department of Environmental Quality, the city should have a new treatment facility — and fewer problems — by 2002.
But until then, operating the 1988 system will be a balancing act of allowing new hookups that don’t overload transfer lines or overburden the city’s treatment ponds to the point of sending nitrate levels beyond DEQ standards.
