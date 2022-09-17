100 years ago in the East Oregonian

Eight pieces of Indian land were sold this afternoon at the agency to the high bidders under a sale which was in charge of Major E.L. Swartzlander. Seventeen pieces had been advertised, but there were no bids on nine of the lots offered, and these will be sold later, according to Major Swartzlander.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.