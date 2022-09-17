Eight pieces of Indian land were sold this afternoon at the agency to the high bidders under a sale which was in charge of Major E.L. Swartzlander. Seventeen pieces had been advertised, but there were no bids on nine of the lots offered, and these will be sold later, according to Major Swartzlander.
Dr. J.A. Best paid the highest prices that was given when he bought 80 acres and paid $10,426 for it. There was competition on only one piece which was an 80 and was purchased by A.P. Knight for $8,600. Dr. J.A. Best bid $8,175 for the eighty, and W.C. Rhinehart bid an even $8,100.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Several hundred viewers gathered at Roy Raley Park to watch Elizabeth George, 11-year-old member of the Yakima tribe from Rock Creek, Wash., win first place in the Junior Indian Beauty contest. Second place honors went to Toni Minthorn, a member of the Umatilla tribe, Pendleton, and third to Paula Franklin, a Yakima, Gibbon.
Two Tepees formed the setting for the contest held in the park’s amphitheater.
Rosalie Alexander and Darlene Terry, Happy Canyon princesses, directed the contestants to their places. Eighty Indian girls competed in the contest, surprising the audience with their poise and stately bearing.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” allegedly perpetuates hate and racism. Madeline L’Engle’s “A Wrinkle in Time” is supposedly satanic and un-Christian. And some think William Shakespear’s “Twelfth Night” encourages and supports homosexuality as a positive lifestyle alternative.
These are just some of the reasons parents and organizations around the country have banned or challenged works in some schools and libraries. In celebration of National Banned Books Week, Armchair Books in downtown Pendleton will display these and other famous works of literature to celebrate the freedom to read.
