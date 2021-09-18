Among the Round-Up performers arriving in Pendleton today were Bonnie McCarroll, Kitty Canutt, Mabel Strickland and Lorena Trickey, all famous women riders. Miss Trickey was born in The Dalles and her childhood days were spent in riding bucking bronks. Her father and brothers objected to her riding in contests, but she “sneaked off” to Pendleton one time and came home a winner. Miss Trickey has suffered some injuries for the innumerable prizes she has won. Her worst injury occurred when another team in a Roman standing race crashed her mounts into a fence and trampled upon her. Yet she won the final Roman standing race at Cheyenne this year and her courage is not dimmed by accidents.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1971
Jesse Jones says it can get “chilly out there” when he rides Domino in the Happy Canyon pageant. Much of the show is keyed around the rides of Jones. He has been performing the role for three years. “To do it a person has to have a riding ability and understand a horse,” said Jones. Domino is better in the part than some horses. “With Domino you don’t have to worry,” Jones said. “He knows his cues.” Jones was trampled by a horse in the Thursday performance of the show and received minor injuries, but was back on his mount Friday. As one spectator said after watching the Happy Canyon pageant, “No wonder it took a regiment of cavalry to put down a few Indians. They were tough.”
25 Years Ago
Sept. 18, 1996
Amtrak’s Pioneer Run train service to Eastern Oregon will come to an end Nov. 9. The announced closure of the thrice-weekly passenger train between Portland and Chicago via Boise means Eastern Oregon travelers will soon be without train service in a rural area where hundreds of miles stretch between major population centers. The state Department of Transportation hopes cost-cutting in the 125-mile corridor between Eugene and Portland would free up additional dollars to be spent on transportation in Eastern Oregon. It costs about $1 million each year in subsidies to maintain daily Amtrak service in the Willamette Valley versus an estimated $5 million for three-day train service that stretches 430 miles from Portland to the Oregon border in Ontario.
