100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 19, 1920
A report by Stanley Jewett, predatory animal inspector for Oregon and Washington, this month in the news letter of the Washington state department of agriculture shows that Oregon paid $3,685.78 for the destruction of animals and Washington paid $6,691.52. Animals killed by the predatory trappers employed by the government include bears, bob-cats, coyotes, mountain lions, lynx, wild dog, badgers, weasels, raccoons and skunks. The survey has been responsible for the destruction of many predatory animals in Umatilla county, which is a part of Mr. Jewett’s district. The skins taken from the animals when killed by hunters on the state payroll are sold and the proceeds reduce the cost of operations. Umatilla county stockmen have written letters to Mr. Jewett telling of the direct benefit the hunters have been to them.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 19, 1970
Domino, the old spotted horse that has led the Indian warriors into Happy Canyon for the last 16 years, will again carry the proud Indian chief into the mountains. It was doubtful for some time whether Domino, now 21 years old, would be able to make the show this year and his owner, Rusty Black, has been training a new appaloosa horse, Pokey Joe Bailey, for the part for the past three years. Jesse Jones Jr., Pilot Rock, who replaced Bryson Liberty last year, will again be riding the horse. There will be two deer and two coyotes in the show this year. The four-point buck is the same one they’ve used in past years. He just grew up. He used to be a two-point. The two coyotes were trapped stealing watermelon in Hermiston.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 19, 1995
As if the mere sight of one isn’t enough to strike fear into the heart of a grim-faced bull rider, almost every one of the beastly Brahma bulls performing on the pro rodeo circuit answers to a name intended to frighten cowboys and amuse fans. Consider some of the bulls at this year’s Round-Up. Guys like Agent Orange, High Time, Gator Bait, Dirty Harry and Wacko. “When you see a bull named Agent Orange, you’re going to think he has a bad attitude,” says Pat Beard of the Beard Rodeo Co. of Heppner. Which is exactly the way the contracting companies — and the bulls — want it. Besides the cowboys, and maybe the clowns, the bulls probably have the best shot at achieving celebrity as anyone on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. If he has a bad enough temperament and a good enough name, it’s possible for an “un-rideable” bull to become shrouded in myth. To hear Beard talk about it, the bulls themselves are well aware of their reputations. “I think those bulls love it when they throw someone off.”
