Another disappearance has been added to the present number in Umatilla county by the absence from his home near State Line of Martin Harrah, popular east end fruit grower and garage keeper. The cause of his disappearance is a complete mystery to his wife and friends.
Harrah left his home Thursday morning at 9 o’clock, it has been found. Since that time nothing has been heard of him and where he went and why are questions to which the answers are shrouded in mystery.
According to information given by a neighbor, Harrah boarded a truck with one man on it was headed for Walla Walla. Mrs. Harrah was away from home at the time with the car. When she returned and found her husband gone, she thought little about it and supposed that he had gone to Walla Walla to visit the fair.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
An expanding agricultural economy in the Hermiston country is bringing severe headaches to many farmers who tussle with the labor market for farm help.
The watermelon growers have had what could be termed a good year in production and price. The real problem has been to get the melons loaded on the trucks.
The melon and alfalfa growers, generally, would like to see Hermiston schools open a week later. Again this year school started the week before Labor Day. Stanfield and some other county schools open the Tuesday following Labor Day.
This would not be the whole answer to the farm labor problem, but it would help, say the farmers.
Some of the real problems late in the summer deal entirely with money.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
The fiddle was almost bigger than Casey Willis, when the toddler first picked it up. It’s been a magical connection ever since. Willis, who grew up in Pendleton, had a slight edge in his fiddling around, being the son of Peg Willis, who has turned out able fiddlers of all ages through her deft instruction.
Joining with Dan and Andy Emert, his brother Peter Willis and Frank Moore, Casey and his friends formed the fiddling group Emerillis. That group opened for Johnny Cash during a show in Pendleton.
Willis is still fiddling his heart out — although this area no longer benefits from his gifts. He is now appearing at Dollywood, an entertainment and amusement park owned by Dolly Parton in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, in the Great Smokey Mountains.
