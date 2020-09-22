100 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1920
Tilman D. Taylor, for eight years president of the Pendleton Round-Up, is a familiar figure missing from the arena today. The popular executive and sheriff of Umatilla county died July 25 from a bullet fired into his chest by Emmett Bancroft, alias Neil Hart, who is now in a death cell at the Oregon state prison, sentenced to hang November 5 for the crime. Sheriff Taylor was a striking figure on his mount as he rode by the stands in the daily parade. His handsome features, stately dignity and general demeanor were inspirational. The body of the popular officer had hardly been laid to rest before friends here and throughout the northwest began a movement to honor his services and his memory with a suitable memorial. Today close to $15,000 has been subscribed to the Til Taylor Memorial Association, half the amount desired with which to erect a memorial.
50 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1970
The mother of a Hermiston soldier missing in Vietnam will be flown to Washington, D.C., Oct. 1, by the U.S. Army for a national meeting of the National League of Families of American Prisoners and Missing in Southeast Asia. Mrs. Cecil Ware’s son, of Sp/5 John A. Ware, 21, has been missing since Nov. 4, 1969. A graduate of Hermiston High School, he was a crew chief on a helicopter. Mrs. Ware said the primary objectives of the organization are to secure humane treatment for POWs as outlined in the Geneva Convention and recognized by general humanitarian standards; to stimulate continuing world concern about the fate of the men and the plight of their families; and to improve dissemination of information concerning the POW-MIA problem. Mrs. Ware says the league neither maintains nor supports any position on the war in Southeast Asia, but believes that whatever position individuals may take on the war itself, they can stand united on the prisoner-of-war issue.
25 YEARS AGO
Sept. 22, 1995
Parked outside at opposite ends of the National Guard hangar are two enormous twin-rotor CH-47 “Chinook” helicopters. One of the beasts has just arrived from Stockton, Calif., to its new home in Pendleton and the crew that will call it its own — many of whom have also arrived fresh from Stockton — are happy to see it. The growing number of full-time National Guard officers in Pendleton are eagerly learning how to fly the giant helicopter and generally preparing for the six more Chinooks that will eventually be based here. Footings are already poured for the $5.9 million aviation support facility that will house the full contingent of eight Chinooks when it is finished in June. The recent infusion of equipment and personnel has energized the Army National Guard in Pendleton. “It’s a change in mission for us and it’s good for us and the state of Oregon,” Maj. Tim Kelly said. “The CH-47 has tremendous capabilities to haul, and fight fires. It’s just really versatile.”
