Unique among the Indian riders is Jackson Sundown, the Nez Perce, of Culdesac, Idaho, nephew of Chief Joseph, the only Indian who ever won that coveted trophy, the Round-Up prize saddle for the championship of the world.
He won the trophy in 1916, by a spectacular ride on Angel. He was 50 years of age at the time and had never touched liquor or tobacco. He is a member of the Catholic church and now resides at Slickpool, Idaho.
In insight into his Indian nature is shown by the fact that when the saddle was won, Sundown asked that instead of his own name, the name of his wife be inscribed on the silver plate of the beautiful triumph of the saddler’s art.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Happy Canyon and Round-Up Association presidents were elated today with the results of last week’s activities in Pendleton.
“We had a fantastic year,” said Happy Canyon president Bill Morrison. He said that for the first time to his knowledge the Thursday night Happy Canyon performance was sold out. A capacity audience of 4,450 was present for the other three nights also.
“Wall to wall people,” Morrison said of the Saturday night dance crowd. Paid attendance was 3,400, compared with a precious one-night high of 3,000.
Round-Up President Bob Hales said the 1972 show turned out real successful, with a few more each day in the stands than normal. He also noted that the weather was exceptionally good after a rain Tuesday morning had put a scare into officials.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Area residents are already paying more for gas than their Washington neighbors, and the disparity could increase if a proposed 3-cent gas tax for Umatilla County is approved by voters in November.
Money from the 3-cent per gallon tax would be shared by the county and cities to help pay for road maintenance.
In Umatilla county, gas prices for regular unleaded fluctuate between $1.21 at the AM/PM in Hermiston — generally acknowledged as the lowest price in the area — to $1.39 at Pilot truck stop in Stanfield to $1.48 at Southgate Texaco in Pendleton.
