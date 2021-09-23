100 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1921
George Hackathorn, Pendleton boy becoming famous in the movies has been cast to play the minister opposite Betty Compson in the picturization of Barrie’s “The Little Minister.” Hackathorn has had many prominent parts but the role of the minister will perhaps be his most prominent. He will be remembered as playing the role of Capt. Randolph in the picturization of “The Last of the Mohicans.”
Editor’s note, 2021: George Hackathorne (1896-1940), an actor of the silent area, was raised in Pendleton. He appeared in more than 50 films between 1916 and 1939. He played Sid Sawyer in “Tom Sawyer” and “Huck and Tom” (1917 and 1918, respectively) at the request of Mary Pickford. He went on to play minor roles in a number of films but did not fare well with the coming of sound. His last film role was that of a wounded soldier in “Gone with the Wind.”
50 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1971
Dez and Irene Young, hosts of the Hi Neighbor show on KOIN-TV, Portland, were in Pendleton for the Round-Up. It was a first visit for Irene, and a return to his former home for Dez. Born Frank Dennis Young, Dez is the son of former Kay Isaac of Pendleton. He attended school in Athena, Helix and Pendleton. Hi Neighbor is a locally produced show aimed at the homemaker, with interviews on widely varied subjects and music by the KOIN orchestra. Irene is hostess of the noon program. The Youngs brought along their six-year-old son, Glenn, to the Round-Up, and one of the first things they did was buy him a cowboy hat.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 23, 1996
What could have just been another tragic teen-age auto accident has become the story of a community pulling together to help a neighbor. When five Heppner teens were involved in a pickup accident on July 11 of this year, the town pulled together to assist the families. Accounts were established at the local branch of the Bank of Eastern Oregon, but the assistance didn’t stop there. None have felt the caring effort more than the Dohertys. Their 17-year-old son Adam was the most seriously injured and is now using a wheelchair for transportation. Adam’s father, Mike, his voice choked with emotion, said the owner of Kinzua and employees donated nearly $4,000, plus a group volunteered their time and labor to improve an access ramp and deck at the Dohertys’ home. They cleared vegetation and put in a six-foot wide roofed deck that wraps more than halfway around the house and supports a ramp to the front door. A new sidewalk from the back patio around the garage completes the design, allowing Adam access to all doors.
