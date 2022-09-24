Vendors of booze in increasing numbers are having troubles all their own in these rushing days of Round-Up week. Squads of officers are busily engaged in conducting raids and making arrests where beers and other intoxicants are found.
Two men were given fines of $100 each and jail sentences of 10 days each by Judge Thomas Fitz Gerald in city court this morning. The man are Jim Vaugh and Frank Collins. Both men were charged with illegal possession of liquor.
In Justice Joe H. Parkes court four cases have been up for hearing within the past 24 hours. A raid on the property of Mrs. L.K. Young netted between 500 and 600 bottles of beer. She was fined $100.
The city hall was a “wet” place this morning when policemen and firemen engaged in the job of pouring out several hundred bottles of beer. The firemen used their raincoats for the work.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
A unique accident has claimed the lives of two cougars and two coyotes on Weston Mountain, a game commission biologist said today.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said John Ely, Pendleton. He has been a biologist for more than 20 years.
The cougars and coyotes were electrocuted by a broken power line on the mountain ranch of Carl and Glen Brutscher.
The accident apparently occurred last winter during a period of heavy snow. But because of its remote location, it was discovered only recently.
Burn marks on the skulls and other bones, and a dangling line. More than 2,000 volts killed them.
What attracted the coyotes to the spot is unknown.
“People tend to think that if you have 100 animals in the fall, you will have 100 in the spring. It ain’t so,” Ely said.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Did any skygazers look up last Sunday evening and see anything interesting?
Dick Johnson of Adams reported a brilliant flash in the sky while he was relaxing in his hot tub.
“It lit up the whole sky,” he said of what he assumed was a meteorite or space debris burning up in earth’s atmosphere.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.