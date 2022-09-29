100 years ago in the East Oregonian

That a difference in their religious beliefs was too great an obstacle for them to overcome in their married life is the claim made by S.L. McIntosh in a suit for divorce from Emily McIntosh, which has been filed in circuit court. He is a Protestant and she a Roman Catholic, he sets forth. They had agreed to refrain from discussing religious issues when they were married, claims in his complaint, but he charges that his wife failed to abide by the agreement and that they were unhappy as a result and finally could not longer live together. S.A. Newberry represents the plaintiff.

