That a difference in their religious beliefs was too great an obstacle for them to overcome in their married life is the claim made by S.L. McIntosh in a suit for divorce from Emily McIntosh, which has been filed in circuit court. He is a Protestant and she a Roman Catholic, he sets forth. They had agreed to refrain from discussing religious issues when they were married, claims in his complaint, but he charges that his wife failed to abide by the agreement and that they were unhappy as a result and finally could not longer live together. S.A. Newberry represents the plaintiff.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
A Hermiston man charged with murder in the death of his stepson was arraigned in court in Pendleton Tuesday. Dennis Bryan Morse, 22, was returned to the Umatilla County Jail after being advised that he has until Thursday afternoon to employ an attorney or ask the court to arrange one for him.
Morse’s stepson, Richard Scott Russell Morse, 13 months, died Saturday night at Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston as a result of injuries from a blow to the head, according to Umatilla County Sheriff Robert Oliver.
Morse was arrested Monday.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Now running 2½ miles along the Umatilla river, Pendleton’s River Parkway is nearing completion after almost 15 years.
“The parkway has been extended out to the Little League Park, and it is open for public use,” said Pat Dunham, director of parks and recreation for the city.
Crews are adding the finishing touches to the newly paved section from the Eighth Street Bridge to the Little League Park, Dunham said, which includes installing lights and building on-ramps.
Work is also proceeding where the River Parkway crosses the 10th street Bridge. Plans call for an underpass so pedestrians can go under the bridge that crosses the Umatilla river rather than across 10th. Dunham said work on that part of the park should be completed within the next few weeks.
