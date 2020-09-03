100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 3, 1920
If all Round-Up performers could do what Ivan De Villiers, of Seattle, wants to do for the edification of the thousands here September 23, 24 and 25, they would have to build several more stories to the grandstand in the opinion of those who saw his telegram to the officials this morning, offering his services. The hair-raising stunts he says he would like to perform are many and varied and read something like this: “I am the only cowboy stunt aviator in the world. I change airplanes 2000 feet in the air, stand on top of the wings while looping the loop and making the tail spin, will jump from a plane 5000 feet in the air with a parachute and bulldog a steer from a plane.” Ivan’s communication has been referred to the proper committee.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 3, 1970
Eastern Oregon’s long dry spell ended in puddles. The first heavy rains in nearly two months drenched the area Thursday evening. Walla Walla received 0.51 of an inch and Whitman Mission 0.63 of an inch. It was a welcome sight to foresters who have battled all week to save tinder-dry forests, which were torched last weekend by lightning storms. The Umatilla National Forest was hit with 107 fires during the week. Foresters’ moods had suddenly changed this morning as they reported everything in good shape. The mountains got their share of the rain with Meacham getting 0.44 of an inch and Baker 0.43 of an inch. Hermiston received the least rain of the area stations with 0.16 of an inch.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 3, 1995
The walls of history — as far as the corner of Southeast First Street and Emigrant Avenue is concerned — came tumbling down Thursday. Tots and elders, and many in-between, joined in the building’s final chapter as a wrecking ball did its work. A Wednesday fire in the building that once housed the Silver Saddle Restaurant and Lounge ended a colorful saga that began in 1905. Curiosity and nostalgia drew people to the site and they shared tales as the wrecking ball slammed and coaxed the old structure to the ground. Built by Rudolph Martin and then purchased by Charles J. Koch in 1916, the second-story Hotel State became known as the Oregon Hotel. Over the years the downstairs contained a bowling alley, grocery store, a couple great restaurants, and a feisty saloon and dance hall. Many observers Thursday also rather vividly remembered the upstairs bordello.
