High praise of La Grande’s hospitality is given by Pendleton Dokies who attended the Dokie convention in the neighboring city Saturday and Sunday, when Knights of Khorassan from nearly every city in the Northwest gathered together.
The register showed delegates from Huntington, Pendleton, La Grande, Marshfield, Portland, The Dalles, Bend, Butte, etc.
Among the members of the local patrol team, Khalad Temple, No. 170, Allison Parr, Frankum and Purchase. Bob Fletcher, who was a visitor, played in the band.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Thumbs are becoming more prevalent along highways as hitchhikers look for some benevolent motorist to offer a lift to the next stop down the road.
Lt. Tom Taylor of the Oregon State Police in Pendleton said “hitchhiking has increased progressively over the last several years.” But, he could give no reason for the increase.
So it seemed logical to talk to some of the hitchhikers traveling through the Pendleton crossroads to get their story and an understanding of the growing trend.
After talking to several hitchhikers it became apparent that they, too, could give no explanation for the increase, only why they were on the road looking for a ride.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
A pair of salmon spawning in the North Fork Umatilla River served as a backdrop for local, state and federal agencies to join forces and take part Saturday in the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s first ever Salmon Walk.
In another effort to restore salmon, a project funded by the Bureau of Reclamation helped restore flows on the Umatilla River in the mid-1980s, bringing salmon back to the river for the first time in 75 years, said Mike Ladd of the Oregon Water Resources Department.
Ladd said the project allows irrigators who use water from the Umatilla River to keep the water in the river in exchange for receiving water from the Columbia River. Keeping water in the Umatilla River gives salmon a chance to swim upstream to spawning areas.
