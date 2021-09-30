Anyone wanting to start a home for snakes can get a start in the game at small cost right now. Glenn Bushee who is the official keeper and handler of the rattlesnakes used by Chief Tall Pine in the snake dance staged every year at Happy Canyon has several specimens of the reptiles on hand now. They are fat and lazy, he declares, and are not particularly vicious — for rattlers. He had quite a lot of trouble in getting his collection together, and he is now having the same kind of experience in getting rid of his “pets.”
50 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1971
President Nixon is reported to be seriously considering nominating a woman for the U.S. Supreme Court. A random survey was taken of shoppers on Pendleton’s Main Street, asking “Should there be a woman on the Supreme Court?” Ester Winnester said, “I don’t think a woman should be appointed. It would upset the men that are already there — it would make them nervous.” Lorene Malone said, “Definitely. There should be a woman giving her opinion. I think it would have a great effect on voters. Now’s the time.” Margaret McCarthy said, “Any woman but Martha Mitchell should be appointed to the Supreme Court.”
25 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1996
Last year, a junior high teacher found an elaborate rendering of “Sunridge Middle School” on a classroom chalkboard. Others admired the professional lettering. A search for the artist led to Jason Hogge, one of the school’s custodians. Upon being found out, he designed a sweatshirt for the school. That was just the beginning. Now there is a hallway at Sundridge that takes students on a mystical journey as they walk to the music rooms. Look to the right and you’re under the sea. A glance to the left and you’re in a forest of drumstick trees with a keyboard highway stretching around the woods. Sunridge Middle School is a special place to Hogge. It’s where he met his wife, Lisa. He is studying to be a teacher and hopes to work in the very district where he was first a student, then a custodian. He said, “I believe God has given me a talent that I’d rather share than try to sell.”
