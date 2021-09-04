The old familiar Round-Up cots made their appearance on Main street last night when three Pendleton youngsters, proxies for J.J. Hamley, Earl Williams and Tom Young, after a vigil which began at 8 a.m. yesterday spent the night under the stars in order to be first in line when the Round-Up ticket office made its appearance near Tallman’s today, and to win positions in line when the seat sale opens Wednesday morning. Alvin Wilson, proxy for Mr. Hamley, has won the coveted first place in the line which will form to receive the precious pasteboards.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1971
Large pots, pretty vases — jars to fill every corner are what a visitor is likely to find a the Juve home in Hermiston. Ted and Peggy Juve are into a multi-media trip. The brother and sister team is experimenting in many art forms. Ted’s bag is pottery, sculpture and some weaving. But Peggy is more interested in painting, charcoal and macrame. The Hermiston High School students are the children of Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Juve. The creative teenagers say they have received a lot of encouragement from both their parents and school. Each thinks the other is “good enough” to make a career out of art.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 4, 1996
Every month for the past four years the image of sitcom star Steve Erkel has visited Jane and Doug Pope. But not in celluloid. Polaroid. This mounting collection of snapshots are of the 12-inch Erkel doll, based on the character from television’s “Family Matters.” The pictures show the doll in various poses or performing silly stunts. Sometimes there are two Erkel dolls in one photo. The Erkel dolls are apparently well-traveled, because the Polaroids come from all over the world, places like Thailand, Ireland and France. But the Popes don’t know who is sending the pictures. And they don’t know why.
