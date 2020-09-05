100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 5, 1920
Labor Day is not a school holiday and for this reason Pendleton schools will not be closed on Monday. The English department of schools will honor the day by writing essays on the necessity and dignity of labor.
The first Magnavox ever seen in Pendleton is being demonstrated at the Economy drug store. The Magnavox, which is a radio telemegaphone, can be attached to any type of phonograph for the purpose of giving extremely loud reproduction. It gives the maximum clearness for distributing sound to audiences outdoors or in a large auditorium.
Le Vicomte Francois Jean Jacques Dumont de Gemmell, a self-styled “count” and police-styled “no-count” was held by police Saturday on a disorderly charge. The man carried cards bearing the long and flowing title and also had on his person several checks whose worth was seriously doubted by officers. The nobleman left on the blind baggage on the first train headed west Saturday night.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 5, 1970
The year was 1909. Pendleton and the big land surrounding it was a strange world to a nine-year-old boy who had just emigrated with his parents to America from Scotland. This lad, Ernest Crockatt, found a hero right away. A western sheriff, handsome, young, and wearing a big hat just the way he’d heard a sheriff ought to look. The sheriff was Til Taylor. “He befriended me from the first,” said Crockatt 50 years later. Crockatt was in Pendleton this week to hold an autograph party in a local book store to introduce his book, “The Murder of Til Taylor.” “I was right in the middle of the search for the sheriff’s killers,” said Crockatt, who was city editor of the Pendleton Tribune at the time. “I didn’t take my clothes off for a week,” he recalled. “I covered the story about the pursuit of the outlaws, then took a gun and joined the posse.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 5, 1995
Boise State quarterback Tony Hilde will keep his full athletic scholarship and his spot on the Broncos’ football team as long as he keeps his cool, school officials say. The junior from Pendleton has been charged with five misdemeanors and one driving infraction in the past 36 days. Coach Pokey Allen placed Hilde, 21, on team probation for drinking one beer — a violation of team rules — and scuffling with Boise Police officers, who say he head-butted one officer and threw punches at others. Prior to the incident, Hilde had been at a party where marijuana was being smoked. Allen will not ask Hilde to take a drug test, saying, “I will guarantee you that Tony doesn’t take drugs.” In July, Hilde was charged with obstruction of justice after he and a friend lied about their involvement in a head-on car accident in Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.