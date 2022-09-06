History repeated itself this morning when J.J. Hamley, long the first buyer of tickets when the window opened at the box office on Alta street. Next in line was his son, John Hamley, with the Smythe-Lonergan Co. Third.
George Baer, business manager, and Ernest Boylen, who is in charge of the office, state that today’s sales exceed the first day totals of 1921. Up to noon, $4000 had been taken in. Many people are buying the limit of twelve seats. There are still some good second row boxes and some small end boxes left.
Both Mr. Baer and Mr. Boylen commented upon the spirit shown by the ticket purchasers. The controversy for tickets was most goodnatured and there were absolutely no complaints regarding the sale.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
Pendleton City Police are looking this week for a seriously ill person, following a burglary over the weekend at Hill’s Furniture Co., while the building was being fumigated.
Dobyns-Hart Pest Control sealed the building Saturday morning after flooding it with cyanide gas. When Dobyns-Hart workers returned Monday morning, they discovered that the building had been entered.
A camera, two rolls of eight cent stamps and a company seal were reported missing. Total value of the stolen items is about $148.
Police Chief Ernest Gallaher said he was told by Bob Hart of Dobyns-Hart that inhalation of the cyanide could be fatal.
“If they did it Saturday night, there is a good chance that they’re dead,” Gallaher said. “If they did it Sunday night, they’d at least be very sick.”
Pendleton area doctors and hospitals have been asked by city police to report any victims of gas poisoning.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Pendletonian Benn Fosnaugh claims that every man has his hobby.
“Some like to collect old cars; some like to collect women. I just got interested in stamps,” he said. “I’m a nut.”
This past spring, Fosnaugh made a purchase that includes the now-cherished Princess Diana collection. Originally worth about $100, the 7-stamp collection that chronicles her early life will certainly be worth much more due to Diana’s recent untimely death. Small countries such as Anguilla, which produced the Diana collection, do so as a way to raise quick revenue, Fosnaugh said.
The hobby helps keep the retiree occupied.
