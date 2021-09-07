The office of the Pioneer Employment Co. in Pendleton has been opened in a room on Welsh street at the rear of the St. George Hotel building. J. Applegate is in charge of the head office and he declares that the company can fill orders for nearly any kind of labor. Married men who want to spend the winter on ranches are particularly plentiful.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1971
Student behavior in the business district (of Hermiston) during the first week of school has improved, was the report of a couple of merchants at a meeting Tuesday morning of school administrators, city officials and chamber of commerce representatives. ... The noon hour has been the problem in previous years, it was reported. With more than 600 students at the junior high, near the center of town, many of them converge on the business district during the noon hour. ... School Supt. Richard Scott, Hector and the Police Chief Bob Shannon will work out a list of suggestions for the merchants to use in handling any student problems during the school year.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 7, 1996
Even at 10, Lauren Berry has developed some mature views on farm safety. “Around machinery, you could get your arms cut off. ... And I heard that you can’t fall into a pig sty because if you do, they can be really vicious and kill you almost.” When Lauren was in fourth grade, her class and classes from Stanfield Elementary entered a nationwide coloring contest sponsored by Farm Safety 4 Just Kids. In June Lauren learned her drawing of a mama pig suckling her babies safely inside a fenced pen was selected among thousands of entries. Lauren said she was inspired to draw the pig because she knew the seemingly docile swine can turn dangerous. ... Lauren’s pig entry will appear in the 1997 Farm Safety calendar along with drawings from 13 other youngsters nationwide.
