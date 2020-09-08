100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 8, 1920
St. Joseph’s Academy opened yesterday morning with 170 pupils enrolled, 80 being boarders and 90 day pupils. This number is a considerable increase over last year’s opening registration, it is expected that the total will reach 300 in the near future. The opening of the term was also the opening of the new annex to the academy. This structure, of reinforced concrete, contains eight classrooms, accommodations for boarders and a girls dormitory. The boys’ annex is expected to be finished in three or four weeks. The music and art departments will remain in the old building which will be used as an administration building and quarters for the sisters at St. Joseph’s. Mother Solano, who is head of the school, has been in charge of the academy for the past 25 years. Founded in 1889, St. Joseph’s is the oldest academy in Umatilla county and with the exception of the academy in Baker, is the oldest in Eastern Oregon.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 8, 1970
Because of a ruling by Umatilla County Dist. Atty. R. P. Smith, games will not be played this year at Happy Canyon, the big evening show of the Pendleton Round-Up. The games which are played with Happy Canyon “bucks” have been conducted for 53 years. “I first learned of the games from a state policeman early this summer,” Smith said. “As they were described they appeared to be in clear violation of the state gambling statutes. Directors of the show had several meetings with Smith to discuss various avenues to solving the matter. Emile Holeman, president of Happy Canyon, said, “In the end we really had no choice. The district attorney’s ruling meant that no police could be present if the games were continued by the long-standing format. We felt that the presence of police was mandatory to assure the safety of the large crowds.” Holeman noted that the games “have been operated at a loss but they hold the crowds and preserve the atmosphere of an old-time Western dance hall.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 8, 1995
The Hermiston Community Center will be unveiled to the public Saturday — less than a year after the project was started. By acting as its own general carpenter, the city saved money and sped up the process of turning the old Safeway building into the multi-use facility. In trying to get the most for its money, the city also got a lawsuit from a general contractor for not properly bidding for some of the equipment used on the project. The lawsuit is still in litigation, but it has resulted in a revamping of the city’s purchasing process to meet state regulations. The overall price tag for the center including the renovation and cost of the land is $1.65 million. Donors to the project will be getting their money’s worth with a large general purpose room, several meeting rooms, kitchen facilities for catering, and office space for the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.