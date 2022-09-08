That the school building in district No. 44, which is located at the foot of Cabbage Hill is a very attractive one is a statement made today by Supt. W.W. Green. The structure is a frame building on a concrete basement. There is one room in the building with living quarters in the basement. The teacherage is fully furnished and makes an attractive place for the teacher of the school, Mrs. Ollie Richardson. Supt. and Mrs. Green and son were guests of Mrs. Richardson last Sunday and enjoyed the first meal ever served in the living quarters. Sanitary toilets are being installed, the house is heated by furnace heat, and a new fence has been erected around the yard.
50 years ago in the East Oregonian
The road that leads into the Claude Rodgers farm near the State Line Road is little more than a lane. You park by the outbuildings, then cross the Little Walla Walla River on a foot bridge to get to the farm house.
Here a wide green lawn looks out on 18 acres of lush garden. Rows of sweet corn are coming to fruition on a July day. Green bush beans have set on the plants, and there is even a row of sweet potatoes.
You walk through the potato patch to find wide rows of raspberries, the bushes heavy with fruit.
The Little Walla Walla is a tiny stream in summer, and White Leghorn hens scratch along the back, under the foot bridge.
You can buy fresh produce at the Rodgers farm.
25 years ago in the East Oregonian
Livestock owners and rural residents in Southern Oregon are keeping a sharp lookout for increasing numbers of cougars on the prowl since Oregonians enacted a ban on hunting the big cats with dogs.
“We have three small children, and we don’t let them outside alone,” said Don Scott, carpenter in the Applegate River community of Murphy, where there have been a number of cougar sightings recently. Scott carries a weapon when he is outside.
More than a dozen sightings and attacks on pets and livestock have been reported since Aug. 1 in Jackson and Josephine counties.
