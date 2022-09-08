100 years ago in the East Oregonian

That the school building in district No. 44, which is located at the foot of Cabbage Hill is a very attractive one is a statement made today by Supt. W.W. Green. The structure is a frame building on a concrete basement. There is one room in the building with living quarters in the basement. The teacherage is fully furnished and makes an attractive place for the teacher of the school, Mrs. Ollie Richardson. Supt. and Mrs. Green and son were guests of Mrs. Richardson last Sunday and enjoyed the first meal ever served in the living quarters. Sanitary toilets are being installed, the house is heated by furnace heat, and a new fence has been erected around the yard.

