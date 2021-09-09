Expects Big Crowd — S.R. Thompson, after a recent visit to Portland, says that scores of business men plan to attend the Round-Up and that many will motor here. Mr. Thompson says that with the completion of the highway from Portland to Pendleton, motorists are eager to make the trip and see the big show.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1971
The first woman elected to the Round-Up Hall of Fame will be here next week for ceremonies honoring her and the other elected this year to the Hall of Fame. Mrs. Sam Woodward of Prescott, Ariz., who was Mabel Strickland when she competed at the Round-Up will be here for the Round-Up and attendant activities. She was considered by many to be the greatest cowgirl of all time. She also was queen of the 1927 Round-Up.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1996
As sixth graders in the Pendleton School District adjusted to life at the bright yellow middle school, school staff were doing much the same during this transition year. “The sixth grade teachers are having to give up a little of their elementary mind set and the eighth grade teachers are having to give up their junior high mind set,” explained middle school language arts teacher Sherri Kilgore, who now begins her day with a 20-minute homeroom meant to give teachers and students a closer connection. ... (T)he former junior high also showed signs of a younger, kid-friendly environment with its welcome banners and locker posters put up by the eighth graders.
