100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 14-15, 1919
All the choice seats in the center section of Happy Canyon arena were sold for all four days by 2 o’clock this afternoon, so popular is the new plan of reserving seats for the show. As with the Round-Up grandstand, some of the side sections will be kept off the market until the out of town people arrive and have an opportunity to purchase tickets to Happy Canyon. A waiting line from 15 to 25 persons long was kept in front of the tent all morning from the opening at 9 o’clock. Several hundred tickets were mailed out today as well and the advance seat sale looks like the big night show will have no trouble in filling to the doors by the night of the first performance.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 14-15, 1969
The Neighborhood Grocery at 209 NW 8th in Milton-Freewater was held up by two men Saturday night. Store owner Eddie Stovall said the two unmasked men, whose ages he estimated at between 20 and 30, got about $150. He said they waited in the store until some children made a purchase and left, then brought a package of beans to the cash register. When Stovall turned around he found himself looking at a revolver about 18 inches from his face. He handed them the money from the cash register. Children playing outside the store said the two men went around a corner of the store and climbed into a car that was driven by a third man.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 14-15, 1994
The dress will be there. The horse will be there. But Beryl Grilley, for once, will not. Grilley, 85, who has pranced sidesaddle through 51 Westward Ho! parades, has handed over the reins to two of her granddaughters. Ginnie Grilley, 36, will don her grandmother’s elegant 19th century sidesaddle dress; Mary Frances Carnevale, 26, will ride Grilley’s horse, Byrdie, as the parade weaves its way through downtown Pendleton Friday morning. “It’s a good idea to quit while I’m still vigorous and healthy,” Grilley said. “Before I’m a frail old lady falling off.”
