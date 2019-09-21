100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 21-22, 1919
Twice a champion is Yakima Canutt, broncho buster extraordinaire and all around cowboy. Canutt on Saturday won the world’s championship bucking contest by riding No-Name and for the second time, holds that title. He is the only man in ten Round-Ups to repeat. Not a man had scratched No-Name in three days when Yak entered the finals on the supreme bucker. Canutt was out for vengeance, however, and got it, for in the finals at Calgary this same No-Name gave Yak the twist that showed him earth. It was a beautiful ride that the title winner made and the announcement of the judges sent the record crowd into an uproar.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 21-22, 1969
For the first time in 10 years an Oregonian will receive Future Farmers of Ameria’s highest award, the Honorary American Farmer degree, at the national FFA convention, Oct. 11-18, at Kansas City. Walden W. Wedin — known as “Wally” even to the “pretty close to a thousand” students he has taught vocational agriculture during his 26 years at McLoughlin Union High School — is one of 25 teachers, business and industrial men to qualify for the degree this year.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 21-22, 1994
Weston-McEwen High School musicians will trade Eastern Oregon’s wide open spaces for Southern California’s crowded streets. The band from Athena-Weston School District will perform for the Holiday Bowl in San Diego. About 62 students and 20 adults will make the trip, which features an airplane ride from Portland. Many haven’t visited California before; some haven’t been on a plane. Weston-McEwen Band and Pipes and Drums will appear in the Holiday Bowl parade and halftime show Dec. 30. Director Steve Pyle also anticipates jazz and concert band competitions for the students, who will work with clinicians.
