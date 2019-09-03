100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 3, 1919
A jostling, elbowing, toe-treading crowd squirmed and seethed around the ticket office on Alta Street today, with every human being impelled by a single thought: Round-Up tickets. The throng has continued all day and the seats are selling by the hundreds. On the stroke of 9 a.m. Ned Fowler and Earnest Boylen began the task of selling seven front row boxes and 12 second row boxes to three times as many applicants, at the same time answering insistent demands for reserved seats in the grandstand and seats in the bleachers. The 19 boxes comprise the total left after the inroad made in the supply by the filling of mail orders, which including the sale of boxes and other seats now totals $16,500, the largest sum in seven years.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 3, 1969
The State Department of Veterans Affairs is a victim of high property taxes. These high taxes have made a poor investment of the 100,000-acre Boardman Space Age Industrial Park in Morrow and Gilliam counties. The industrial park was set up in 1963, with dreams it would become a center for space age industries. Former Gov. Mark O. Hatfield and the legislature forced the Veterans Department to put up $1.9 million to put the park together. The big dream failed. Finally, the Boeing Co. leased the park for $60,000 a year. It uses the site to test rockets. The $60,000 a year goes to the Veterans Department to repay it. However, the department has to pay property taxes out of that $60,000, more than half of the total last year.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 3, 1994
The fight over salmon continues at full boil in the Umatilla Basin. On Thursday, more than two dozen anti-barging protesters tried to disrupt the opening of the $18 million complex at McNary Dam to help baby salmon bypass the dam’s turbines and to load them onto barges and trucks for shipment downstream. The protesters handed out plastic corpses of baby fish and shouted out their objections during dedication remarks. They held placards that said “Barging — It Ain’t No Love Boat,” “Stop the Corps Before it Kills Again” and “I may be RADICAL but I think fish belong in the river.” The signs called attention to a July 16 accident at the dam in which nearly 100,000 smolts died from high water temperature and malfunctioning equipment.
