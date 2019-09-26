100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 26, 1919
Rumors in a Walla Walla paper that Warren Wilder, of Freewater, has confessed to the shooting of Bert McNeece, returned soldier, are branded as premature by the local sheriff’s office. No confession by Wilder has been announced from the sheriff’s office, and as Sheriff Taylor is now absent in Salem, no authentic report on the rumor could be given out. That Wilder has made damaging admissions is admitted at the sheriff’s office today. In order for him to make a confession, however, he must swear to a statement, setting forth his version of the affair.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 26, 1969
Bruce Bennion will be leaving Sept. 30 for a year at Uppsala University, Uppsala, Sweden, where he has accepted a post doctoral appointment for research in physical chemistry. Bennion, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon P. Bennion, attended Brigham Young University two years following his graduation from Hermiston High School. He completed two years missionary work with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before returning to BYU where graduated in 1966 with a degree in chemistry. He continued his studies at the University of Utah and received his Ph.D. this year.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 26, 1994
Milton-Freewater’s newspaper, the Valley Herald, will stop printing Oct. 25, the East Oregonian Publishing Company announced today. The weekly newspaper has been published for 107 years under various owners, the last being the East Oregonian Publishing Company, which bought the paper in 1983. Since then, it has consistently lost money, according to C.K. Patterson, the publishing company’s general manager. To make up for the loss of the Valley Herald, the East Oregonian will increase its coverage of the Milton-Freewater area, according to EO Editor Bill Crampton.
