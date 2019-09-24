100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 24, 1919
The prize silk beaver hat for the best all around broncho buster and cowboy in the 1919 Round-Up awarded by H.H. Pollak, president of the American Hat Co., arrived today. It was shipped to Sol Baum who will turn it over to the Round-Up association. The hat is a gray beauty and by the terms of the donor, is due to crown the head of Yakima Canutt. The hat is valued at $150.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 24, 1969
Littered lots around town, and lack of city enforcement of its ordinances against unsightly properties, especially litter, was brought to the attention of the Hermiston City Council Monday night by councilwoman Barbara Lynch. With the political science class from the high school attending the council meeting, Mrs. Lynch suggested that cooperation of the school’s students might be solicited in removing litter along the streets and in the lots, especially in the area of the schools. City Manager Tom Harper told the council that a land-use survey in Hermiston in 1963 revealed that half of the property inside the city limits is vacant. He said this poses a problem to the city in the event positive action is taken to clean up the properties.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 24, 1994
A week of running up and down remote Steens Mountain in southeast Oregon appears to have made an area high school running phenomenon even stronger in 1994. Weston-McEwen cross country and track star Lori Monaco, who burst on the high school running scene as a freshman, was 2-0 as a sophomore heading into the third week of the season. Her wins include a victory in a prestigious multi-state invitational at Vale three weeks ago. Monaco got a jump on the season with a grueling workout at a week-long cross country camp on the slopes of Steens Mountain in August directed by Lane Community College Athletic Director Harland Yriarte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.