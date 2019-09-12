100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 12, 1919
Bill Hart, he of the two-gun fame in the movies, is to be of and among us. William S., as he is known in society drama, will come to the Round-Up, along with William G. McAdoo, for whom he is now producing movies, as a guest of C.S. Jackson, publisher of the Oregon Journal. It was rumored months ago that the well known wild west actor would attend the Round-Up, but today’s word is the first official intimation that he will be here for certain. Bill Hart is no slouch as a cowboy and if he decides to match skill with the regulars can probably hold his own in most of the events. His coming will add considerable interest as there is not a man, woman or child in the country who has not seen the west pictured through one of his dramas.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 12, 1969
Is today’s rodeo cowboy as tough as the storied heroes of yesterday? Yakima Canutt and Gene Rambo laughed at the question. “They are athletes,” Canutt said, “and competition keeps getting tougher. Sure they’re better.” Canutt and Rambo, members of the Round-Up’s new Hall of Fame, are here for the 58th edition of the great rodeo. Canutt, tall and rangy, won five Round-Up championships, in 1917, 1919, 1920, 1923 and 1928, more than any other man.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 12, 1994
A Pendleton businesswoman has already received some negative responses from the public about her hope of selling the saddle of a convicted killer during the Pendleton Round-Up. Jerry Severe, 63, the owner of Working Girls Gift and Antique Shop, says she sees nothing wrong with selling the saddle of murderer Claude Dallas, who has put the saddle up for $10,000 to help pay for legal fees. Severe received two telephone calls Sunday after a front-page story in The Oregonian. The callers questioned why Severe would help Dallas. “I’m not really helping him out. I’m doing it for a friend,” she said. Dallas is serving a 30-year manslaughter sentence at the El Dorado Correctional Facility in El Dorado, Kan., for the January 1981 slayings of Idaho Fish and Game officers Conley Elms and Bill Pogue.
