100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 17, 1919
Eight of the Round-Up Association’s newest bucking horses were christened last evening with what are considered most appropriate names. Among those who will thrill thousands later this week are Sam Jackson, Bill McAdoo, Bill Hart, Doughboy, General Pershing, Admiral Sims, League of Nations and Mustard Gas. A ninth bucking horse more notable even than any of this array will operate with the title of No-Name. No-Name is the wild horse whose antics will be filmed as a part of the prize contest to be staged for movie audiences throughout the country. The person who suggests the most appropriate name for No-Name will be given $100. This contest will be settled in the motion picture theaters of the united States and not during the Round-Up.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 17, 1969
Ranchers who were attacked by raccoons near their home on Couse Creek Road near Milton-Freewater have been assured by Oregon State Police officer Larry Davidson that their fear the animals were rabid was almost certainly unfounded. Roy Vanderpool, 15, who was chased by the irate raccoons, as was his mother, Mrs. Walter Vanderpool, took his gun and dog after the raccoons. As soon as the dog pointed, flushing four coons, two of the animals took on the boy and dog and were shot. Davidson said one reason for the coons’ pugnacity might be “because one or more of them had a litter or two of babies somewhere nearby. All wild animals will attack anyone who comes within their range at such times.”
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 17, 1994
Long distance charges between Pendleton and Pilot Rock will be stopped Nov. 5. So will toll charges between Pendleton and Athena/Weston. New rates were approved last month by the Oregon Public Utility Commission to extend the service area among the three communities. The Extended Service Area — or EAS — is a service that allows phone customers to call neighboring communities without paying long-distance charges. Customers choosing flat-rate service will pay a set EAS charge each month in addition to their local phone bill — and receive unlimited calling, according to the state’s PUC. Measured-service customers pay for EAS on a per-call, per-minute basis.
