100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 19, 1919
Jolly’s Inn, Pendleton’s new cabaret, has not yet opened officially but is serving luncheon and dinner to accommodate the Round-Up crowds. H.S. Rudd and Ernest Morris, proprietors, announce that soon after the Round-Up the Inn will have its formal opening. The new eating place is in the basement of the St. George, which has been entirely changed and remodeled to meet the demands of a modern cabaret. The walls have been painted in a color scheme of lavender and cream. A hardwood dance floor has been provided as well as a space for reserved tables. Luncheon will be served cafeteria style, with dinners in the evening. A soda fountain will complete the equipment.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 19, 1969
It might be legal to do a little chicken stealing for a few days or nights in Stanfield, that is if you pick up the right chickens, and Police Chief Jim Nyman might throw in some pigeons in the deal, he announced at the Wednesday night meeting of the city council. Nyman said he is tired of chasing chickens former high school teacher Jack Olson allegedly left behind when he recently moved to the Willamette Valley. Catching the chickens seems to be the problem, the chief told the council members. Nyman would also like to see the Olson pigeons taken out of town.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 19, 1994
Salmon struggling to adapt to high river temperatures have a new tool working on their behalf — aerial infrared photography. An aerial survey of Eastern Oregon salmon habitat began earlier this month under a contract to IRZ Infrascan of Hermiston. The survey will include the north and middle fork and main stem of the John Day River, Granite and Clear creeks and the Wenaha, Imhana, Tucannon and Grand Ronde rivers. A customized airplane equipped with video equipment and thermal infrared camera is being used to measure and record temperatures on the entire surface area along the rivers to an accuracy of one-tenth of a degree.
