100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 27, 1919
A complete opium smoking outfit was taken in a raid by local and state officers last evening at 10:10 on a small green house on Garden street almost in the rear of the French restaurant and the Chinese stores on Alta street. Four Chinese and one white man were arrested. In police court this morning fines of $50 each were paid by Ah Wong, Sam and Ah Chong, charged with being in an opium den. Lee Kong, who had the opium in his possession, paid a $100 fine. The white man is being held for further investigation.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 27, 1969
A U.S. Navy man was killed and a Boardman mother and her four daughters, three of them 12-year-old triplets, were injured in a two-car accident near Boardman at 8 p.m. Friday. The accident claimed the life of Ronald W. Stegall, 25, Gilmore, Texas, who was stationed at the Boardman Navy Bombing Range. Critically injured was Tina Phillips, 12, one of the triplets. Also injured were Mrs. John (Frances) Phillips, 42, and Karen Phillips, 14. Two of the triplets, Rita and Nita, were released Friday night from the Hermiston hospital. State police said the Phillips car was traveling east on the Wilson Road a half-mile south of Boardman and Stegall was traveling north. Police said the Navy man’s car apparently failed to observe a stop sign and was hit broadside by the Phillips car.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 27, 1994
The ball was bright, falling quickly through the night sky, before drenching the surrounding hillside in a flood of light. Jodi Wilson, 21, of Lexington, and her boyfriend Scott Dammeyer, 22, are the latest to report what some scientists are calling a meteor that blasted across Oregon and California skies Saturday night. However, it apparently fizzled before striking the earth, according to one Portland meteorology expert, Dick Pugh, who noted the absence of a sonic boom. So far, Wilson and Dammeyer are the first from Eastern Oregon to have reported spotting the orange and red ball as it fell through the sky. The rest of the reports are mostly centered in the Willamette Valley and in southern Oregon, with some describing it as a “flaming basketball, fireworks or a flashing spaceship.”
