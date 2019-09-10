100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 10, 1919
Burt Mason, the livest man in Ione, today wired $660 to the Round-Up association for 200 reserved seats for Friday and Saturday of the big show. Mr. Mason has lined up 200 residents of Ione, Lexington, Heppner, Morgan and Cecil, on the Heppner branch, for a special train which will be here for the second day of the Round-Up. So far this is the largest order for seats outside of Portland and equals the order placed by the Journal special two weeks ago.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 10, 1969
The Senate Judiciary Committee ended a month-old patronage squabble today by approving three judges appointed by President Nixon to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. They are John F. Kilkenny, a U.S. district court judge in Oregon, Eugene A. Wright, former municipal and superior court judge in Seattle, Wash., and Ozell M. Trask, an attorney from Phoenix, Ariz. The committee announced approval on a 9-7 vote. Sen. Hiram L. Fong, R-Hawaii, who had tried to hold up confirmation of the nominees in an effort to force appointment of one Hawaiian to the court, indicated he would carry his opposition to the Senate floor.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 10, 1994
A 19-year-old man, Kevin R. Jensen of Boise, who was already on probation for attempting to elude police last November, refused to pull over Thursday morning when an Oregon State Police trooper tried to stop him near La Grande for not wearing a seatbelt. That set off a 50-mile chase to Pendleton where he exited the freeway and led police cars from three departments on a wild, serpentine pursuit that touched nearly every quadrant of the city and finally ended when he rammed a city police car. Amazingly, nobody was hurt in the chase that sped through heavy traffic and in front of three different elementary schools a little before noon.
