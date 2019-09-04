100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 4, 1919
Repairs to the local gas plant were completed early this morning with an auxiliary exhauster from Walla Walla and gas turned into the mains about 9 o’clock. No further trouble is anticipated. The machine from Walla Walla arrived by truck shortly after midnight and was installed in quick order. The new tank for the gas plant here will be completed before Round-Up if no bar to progress arises meanwhile. It will be a storage tank with 10,000 cubic feet capacity and will have a 4-inch pressure lead. All gas will be generated at the main plant but the new tank in the west end will store an amount equal to half the capacity of the present tank. With two storage tanks in operation the company expects to be able to furnish gas at an equal pressure all over town at the maximum demand.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 4, 1969
A Boise, Idaho, man, Jay Hubbell, 46, who escaped from Baker County jail a year ago June, was picked up by the Oregon State Police this morning. He is presently being held in the Umatilla County jail, charged with escape from official detention and being held for Baker County. Police stopped Hubbell at 6:05 a.m. to charge him for no vehicle license.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 4, 1994
It was like poking a stick in a hornet’s nest when Aaron Himes of Enterprise ran the opening kickoff back 87 yards to the Mac-Hi one-yard line Friday. The Mac-Hi Pioneers responded with a goal-line stand and took over on downs. Three plays later Pioneers fullback Heath Nelson pounded through a couple of would-be tacklers and sprinted 78 yards for the game’s first score. The Pioneers went on to pound the Savages 44-0 in the first high school football game of the season for both teams.
