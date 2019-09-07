100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 7-8, 1919
Flames which were burning furiously in every part of the Troy Laundry building totally destroyed the plant and equipment early Sunday morning, causing a loss estimated by H.E. Bender, manager, of $25,000. The cause of the fire, which was discovered at 5:15 a.m., is unknown to either Mr. Bender or to Fire Chief W.E. Ringold. As soon as adjustments have been made by the insurance men, expected here Tuesday, the plant will be rebuilt, Mr. Bender announced today. Meanwhile customers will be accommodated as usual, the Troy having been offered the use of the Domestic laundry plant at nights or that of the Eastern Oregon State Hospital.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 7-8, 1969
Telephone service in the McKay Creek area east of Pilot Rock was cut off Sunday when a cable was shot. Eastern Oregon Telephone Co. manager Walt Karnopp said he presumed the cable was shot by a hunter. He said service to Spring Hollow, north of Pilot Rock, was cut off late Sunday night, and again he presumed a hunter was responsible. Karnopp said that dry conditions and careless hunters could result in delaying a report of a serious fire or an accident, in turn causing loss of life or property. Karnopp said if thoughtless acts of carelessness were continued, it was probable that eventually all areas containing objects that could be damaged by hunters would be closed completely.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 7-8, 1994
With the onset of the heart-pounding beat of the traditional Indian drum, the Buddhist monk began to nod his head and smile. Soon the small man was peering out with curiosity at the dancers on the floor before him. Bodhi Daruma was surrounded by his new friends on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. He spoke to a group of young girls in traditional dresses, laughing and pointing out to them that he too is an Indian because he is from India. By the end of the evening, Daruma had tossed aside all inhibitions and his sandals as well. The monk strolled about the reservation Longhouse in his new buckskin moccasins, a gift from an elder tribeswoman. Daruma was one of several guests on the reservation Wednesday led by Zen Master Shodo Harada, Roshi. An abbot of the Sogenji Temple in Okayama, Japan, Harada and three of his students are visiting in the Seattle area. They made the trip to Mission at the invitation of Board of Trustees Chairman Donald Sampson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.