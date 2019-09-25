100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 25, 1919
The largest building permit issued this year in Pendleton was written for Pendleton lodge No. 288, B.P.O.E this morning for $130,000. The permit is for the erection of the new lodge home for the Elks and was taken out by Judge G.W. Phelps, trustee and chairman of the building committee. Excavation work for the new building, which will be located at 200 West Court, at the corner of Garden street, has been under way since Sept. 2. The contractors, Parker and Banfield, of Portland, will be ready to commence building as soon as the ground is completely excavated. The permit is one of the largest ever issued in Pendleton and the only one this year in excess of five figures. The permit places the date of completion of the structure at April 1, 1920.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 25, 1969
Heppner High School athletic department will go along with redistricting as made up by the Oregon School Activities Association. The decision was reached at a school board meeting in Lexington Monday and followed recommendation of the coaching staff of Heppner High. This means the local teams will be meeting teams of smaller schools next year. Redistricting was done by OSAA on a geographic area basis. Heppner will remain in the 11-man football area. They will meet Wasco County, Sherman County, Condon and Pilot Rock in all sports. In football Stanfield, Umatilla and Athena will be added. In other sports Culver, Dufur, Cascade Locks, Arlington and Wheeler County will be added.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 25, 1994
The owner of a saddle formerly owned by convicted murderer Claude Dallas said he has no intentions of selling it after all of the commotion it has caused. Dr. Millard Ickes of Caldwell, Idaho, said he is the sole owner of the saddle that was on sale for $10,000 at the Working Girls Gift and Antique Shop in Pendleton, where it remains. Ickes said Dallas is a friend and worked for him when he owned a ranch in Oregon. The saddle caused much concern when newspapers in Oregon and Idaho reported that the saddle was for sale during the Pendleton Round-Up. Gift shop owner Jerry Severe was selling the saddle as a favor for a friend, she said, and the proceeds would go toward Dallas’ legal fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.