100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 13, 1919
Clark Wood, who for more than 20 years has been editor and publisher of the Weston Leader, has purchased a half interest in the Athena Press, and beginning October 1, the paper will be published by Boyd & Wood. Mr. Wood retains complete ownership of the Weston Leader, and will continue publication of that paper, using the splendid mechanical equipment of the Press, which will be augmented by the installation of a Merganthaler Linotype. The partnership places Mr. Wood in the editorial chair of the Press and Mr. Boyd will assume the business management of the paper, while Mr. Boyd, whose efficient capabilities have been identified with the Press for years, will retire.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 13, 1969
Fifty years ago Yakima Canutt and A.H. “Hippy” Burmister rode in the Pendleton Round-Up bucking horses event — “Canutt was first and I was second, Ray Bell was third and Hugh Strickland was fourth,” Burmister said. He is back in Pendleton for the first time since 1922. “I had to quit rodeoing when I got married,” Burmister said. “Cowboys didn’t make enough money in those days to support a family.” He started ranching at Alturas, Calif., a business he still runs. A few years ago he and other old-time rodeo fans including Buck Wilkerson, Pendleton, launched the Rodeo Historical Society to insure that memories of the cowboys who rodeoed prior to 1929 got their niche in history. Before 1929, there were no official rodeo records nationally.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 13, 1994
They did it. After years of playing second fiddle, so to speak, to their Athena-Weston neighbors, the Helix band placed first among the bands in Saturday’s Dress-Up Parade. The Weston-McEwen Pipes and Drums placed second. Helix band director Tom Whaley said the first place trophy is a source of pride for the band, which includes students in grades six through 12. Fifty-seven people marched Saturday: 41 players, eight flag holders, six cheerleaders and the drum major. That’s a lot for a school the size of Helix.
