100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 18, 1919
“This is heaps better than public life,” William G. McAdoo told an East Oregonian representative today. The former U.S. secretary of the treasury, attired in a big gray beaver sombrero, might easily be taken for a Pendleton native. He has acquired the big smile and is full of the old pep that has put the Round-Up on the world map. “This is the greatest thing I have seen in a half century,” he declared, and then hesitated while his wife, daughter of President Wilson, gave him a glance that seemed to say, “Don’t give your age away.” Mrs. McAdoo declared she was much in love with the west as far as the Pendleton type of hospitality goes, and is looking forward with added pleasure to the events of the remaining days of their visit.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 18, 1969
John Gifford, Hermiston, was found innocent Tuesday of a charge of manslaughter. A jury in Umatilla County Circuit Court returned a unanimous verdict after a two-day trial. Gifford pleaded self-defense. He was charged in the death of John David Boyd Jr., 28, Hermiston. A bartender, Gifford hit Boyd twice with a club in a Hermiston tavern the night of Feb. 1. Boyd was hospitalized and died March 10.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 18, 1994
Pendleton running back Adam Hawkins had his second big game in as many weeks as he led the Pendleton Bucks to a 33-0 victory over The Dalles Indians Friday. Hawkins ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns and scored another touchdown on a 20-yard pass from Ty Haguewood in the third quarter. Haguewood’s entry into the game was a surprise as Pendleton coach Wayne Looney had said Wednesday the Bucks senior quarterback was unlikely to play because of an injured finger on his throwing hand.
