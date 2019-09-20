100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 20, 1919
With every seat in the big grandstand sold out 36 hours before today’s program began, bleachers packed to capacity and hundreds standing, the final day of the tenth Round-Up promised to prove the greatest, in point of attendance, in history. A perfect day furnished the proper setting for the finish of the most successful show in a decade. Hundreds who lined up for grandstand seats this morning had a long wait only to be informed that they could get space only in the bleachers. Long before 11 o’clock the long line shifted to the bleacher ticket offices at the Round-Up park and at 12 when the gates opened, the big stands began to fill from all entrances. More than 25,000 persons, three and a half times the population of Pendleton, were estimated in attendance this afternoon.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 20, 1969
The junior high Sunday School class of the Helix Baptist Church has been occupied this past year making a motion picture, with sound and color. Student adviser is the Rev. C.C Rittenhouse, an amateur movie maker with several productions to his credit. The 25-minute film is titled “It Happened For You,” and its subject is the Nativity. Lisa Leake plays the role of Mary, Tom Harper is Joseph. Other roles are taken by Jenifer Raymond, Bradley Peters and Susan Mettle. A donkey, several sheep and a kitten are animal actors in the cast.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
Sept. 20, 1994
America’s highways and byways are a little cleaner, but most folks won’t know to thank the man with the metal litter stick. But Glen Hanket, 38, says he doesn’t need thanking. He just hopes the three and a quarter tons of garbage he’s collected from Maine to Missouri, and now all the way to Eastern Oregon, will get others to think twice before they throw wrappers, bottles and cans out of car windows. Hanket has walked 3,500 miles and biked another 500 in his face-off against roadside filth. He hasn’t done it alone. His wife, Sue, has walked alongside him for many of those miles, wearing the pair’s “People Against Litter” T-shirt as she jammed junk into what now totals 1,250 kitchen-sized plastic garbage bags. The couple leaves the bags behind, with the Department of Transportation hauling the hefty garbage away.
